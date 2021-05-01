Nice Start to Our Weekend, Scattered Storms Return on Sunday

Saturday Forecast for May 1st:

Happy Saturday Everyone On This First Day Of May!

High pressure will hold the rain off for today allowing for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the afternoon. A slow moving disturbance was located over Texas and is expected to head this way for tomorrow. As a result we’ll see a few clouds start to filter in mid to late afternoon ahead of a stray shower as early as Sunday morning. Showers and storms will get going mainly towards the afternoon and evening Tomorrow. Some storms may become strong producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.

Storms could return by the end of the weekend and we could see some severe weather Sunday evening returning to West Tennessee. The greatest threat will be in the areas that border Mississippi and Alabama between 5 PM and 10 PM. You need to stay weather aware on Sunday and watch the situation closely this weekend.

TODAY:

Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, warm and humid, high of 81°. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 81° on Saturday and sunshine will dominate the first half the day. The winds will change direction and start to come out of the south in the afternoon. Clouds will move in during the evening hours but we should stay dry for Saturday. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 70s, but could be higher or lower depending on the amount of cloud cover we see in the early afternoon hours. Winds will be a bit breezy at times on Sunday and come out of the south.

Models are showing rain showers reaching us on Sunday afternoon/evening as a low pressure system will pass by to our south. Some evening storms cannot be ruled out and if they do reach West Tennessee they could be strong. The majority of the severe weather threat will stay south of Tennessee. The best chances of encountering storms on Sunday will be in our southern counties that border Alabama and Mississippi but everyone will pick up a chance for rain showers and weaker storms into the evening and overnight time frame. Some shower activity could linger into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will reach the 80s on Monday and Tuesday but rain showers and some thunderstorms will also be in the forecast for both days. It will be humid and breezy as well for the start of the week. Our most likely days to be dry are Wednesday and possibly Thursday, but chances for rain are not zero and showers and storms might return on Thursday as well. So expect an overall wet week for the following week. Many locations will pick up 3″ or more of rain between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

