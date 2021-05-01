Wet and Stormy Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Saturday, May 1

TODAY:

A high pressure brought sunshine to the region today and helped West Tennessee reach into the 70’s and 80’s. Clouds will continue to move in overnight and into tomorrow. We will drop into the 50’s to 60’s for a low tonight. Winds will remain fairly clam around 5 mph from the south, helping to keep us warmer overnight.

TOMORROW:

A marginal risk for severe weather is in store for those to our south tomorrow. Showers and storms are expected to arrive in the afternoon. Winds will gradually begin to pick up in speeds into the teens from the south as this system approaches the region. These storm chances will really increase overnight and into Monday morning. Highs should still reach into the 70’s with lows dropping into the 60’s.

Some evening storms cannot be ruled out. If they do reach West Tennessee they could be strong. The majority of the severe weather threat will stay south of Tennessee. The best chances of encountering storms on Sunday will be in our southern counties that border Alabama and Mississippi. Some shower activity could linger into Monday morning. The chance for heavy rain will be possible around and after midnight. Strong wind gusts and possible small hail could be possible overnight as well. Winds will decrease after midnight but still remain in the teens.

A slight risk of severe weather is in store on Monday as well. A small clearing should being Monday morning but won’t last long. Showers and possible storms should move in Monday afternoon and last into Tuesday. Highs in the 80’s could be possible on Monday as winds reach into the twenties. Dropping into the 70’s for a low still gives the atmosphere plenty of energy for a few stronger storms overnight.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Tuesday should remain calmer with a few showers possible. A cold front will pass the region later Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures into the 40’s and 50’s for a low. After the cold front passes, the chance for rain lessens for Wednesday. Wind speeds will start to calm into the single digits as stormy conditions clear. A break is in store on Wednesday. The chance for more storms on Saturday remains low for the moment. Any showers should clear out by the evening leaving a dry day on Friday as a high pressure slides to the south of us. Showers and storms return once more Saturday evening and possibly lasting into the beginning of next week. Overall between 1″ and 2″ of rain could be expected in West Tennessee this coming week.

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We have you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always. For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

