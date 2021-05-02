A Wet and Cooler Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 2

TODAY:

While yesterday we saw lots of sunshine and some 80 degree temperatures, today we saw lots of rain. It began arriving overnight and remained fairly scattered and light. It lasted into the afternoon and ill continue into the evening. Current dew points of 62 and temperatures of 66 made for some muggy conditions outside. Into the evening, systems will begin to increase, bringing some heavier showers and possible thunderstorms into tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the 60’s with dew points nearby. Winds should pick up in speed overnight and into the teens.

TOMORROW:

A marginal risk for severe weather is in store for those north of I-40 tomorrow. A few thunderstorms may arrive early hours of the morning, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds at times. Highs should reach into the 80, with more humidity and muggy conditions tomorrow. Rain chances should filter out by evening, leaving mostly clear skies for a few hours. Storms and showers will return on Tuesday. Another marginal risk for severe weather remains, but flops to the south of I-40. These storms on Tuesday should hold off until the afternoon, but still bring some gusty winds, heavy rainfall, an possible hail to the region. Highs should remain into the 80’s on Tuesday as a cold front passes a few hours after sunset.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND:

After the cold front passes, the chance for rain lessens for Wednesday. Wind speeds will start to calm into the single digits as stormy conditions clear. The chance for more rain arrives on Thursday, but remains low for the moment. This should clear by Thursday evening and a high pressure brings sunshine on Friday. Scattered showers return on Saturday afternoon. These showers could see a few thunderstorms into next Sunday, and last into the beginning of the week. Overall, expect up to 3″ of rain this coming week, with only 2 dry days ahead.

