Symphony shares music throughout West TN

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local symphony is travelling throughout West Tennessee to make sure everyone’s hears the music.

Symphony on the Move appeared at Freed-Hardeman University today.

It’s a small ensemble of the Jackson Symphony that will perform in various parts of West Tennessee throughout the spring.

The free performance was sponsored by the Henderson Arts Commission and made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony, Sherry Freeman says it’s exciting to have an opportunity to introduce different communities to a small part of the symphony.

“We want people from all over to understand the impact that this organization, this symphony has on West Tennessee. We want everyone to know and understand that this is your Jackson Symphony,” Freeman said. “I think an event like this is really important to find a way where people can be together, enjoy live music and be able to socially distance, if that makes people comfortable and the crowds great. Everyone’s being really respectful of everyone’s space and the group’s terrific.”

Symphony on the Move will host eight more concerts like this one this spring.