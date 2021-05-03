38 arrested in multi-agency investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police confirmed 38 people were arrested April 29 and May 1 during a multi-agency investigation in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and Madison County Community Corrections were a part of the investigation targeting criminal and gang activity, as well as traffic violations in the city of Jackson.

Jackson police say officers seized drugs and multiple guns during the operation, which included home checks on those on probation and serving outstanding warrants.

Jackson police say investigators to continue to address issues associated with crime through community policing and partnerships with the community.