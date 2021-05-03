Jackson police investigating Sunday shooting at apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting Sunday night at a Campbell Street apartment.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Creek Apartments at 1336 Campbell Street.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Officers at the scene rendered aid, including applying tourniquets, until emergency medical services arrived and took the man to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the release says.

Investigators say narcotics were found at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.