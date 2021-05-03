Mugshots : Madison County : 04/30/21 – 05/03/21

1/52 April Edgin April Edgin - failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

2/52 Aliyah Pirtle Aliyah Pirtle - criminal trespass

3/52 Andrew Brown Andrew Brown - aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

4/52 Ashley Scruggs Ashley Scruggs - possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon

5/52 Benita Odom Benita Odom - violation of probation, violation of community corrections



6/52 Brittany Young Brittany Young - failure to appear, violation of probation

7/52 Burris Anderson Burris Anderson - violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

8/52 Chase Hopper Chase Hopper - aggravated burglary

9/52 Darekus Trawick Darekus Trawick - schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying/possession of weapon, driving while unlicensed

10/52 Darius Dixson Darius Dixson - fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations



11/52 David Martin David Martin - schedule VI drug violations

12/52 David Scherer David Scherer - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI

13/52 Deidre Forrest Deidre Forrest - possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

14/52 Delbert Williams Delbert Williams - violation of community corrections

15/52 Deshawn Watson Deshawn Watson - disorderly conduct



16/52 Dillon Taylor Dillon Taylor - leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to render aid, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/52 Edward Adams Edward Adams - assault

18/52 Ernest Stevenson Ernest Stevenson - possession of a handgun while under the influence

19/52 Frank Brown Frank Brown - shoplifting - theft of property, evading arrest, failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/52 Freddrick Faulcon Freddrick Faulcon - failure to appear, violation of probation



21/52 Gary Jordan Gary Jordan - possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony

22/52 George Beniard George Beniard - burglary, theft under $999, fradulent use of a credit/ATM card

23/52 Iverous Hudson Iverous Hudson - violation of order of protection

24/52 Jamie Holliday Jamie Holliday - DUI

25/52 Javon Mclemore Javon Mclemore - DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage



26/52 Jerry Timberlake Jerry Timberlake - failure to appear

27/52 Jesse Thomas Jesse Thomas - aggravated assault

28/52 John Leek John Leek - simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection

29/52 Jondarius Pirtle Jondarius Pirtle - driving on revoked/suspended license

30/52 Joseph Redick Joseph Redick - fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card



31/52 Kaylyn Gray Kaylyn Gray - fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon

32/52 Lashon Beason Lashon Beason - schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

33/52 Marcus White Marcus White - aggravated domestic assault

34/52 Markelan Washington Markelan Washington - public intoxication

35/52 Marquis Greer Marquis Greer - unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon



36/52 Michael Cole Michael Cole - schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

37/52 Michael Stone Michael Stone - disorderly conduct

38/52 Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson - failure to appear

39/52 Nelson Onaro Nelson Onaro - simple domestic assault

40/52 Nicholas Leffridge Nicholas Leffridge - driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, violation of probation



41/52 Nigel Manns Nigel Manns - aggravated domestic assault

42/52 Regina Gray Regina Gray - DUI

43/52 Stacey Smith Stacey Smith - aggravated assault

44/52 Stephanie Mickens Stephanie Mickens - violation of community corrections

45/52 Tamarcus Humphrey Tamarcus Humphrey - criminal trespass



46/52 Tammy Smith Tammy Smith - failure to appear, violation of probation

47/52 Thomas Copley Thomas Copley - violation of probation

48/52 Tony Kidd Tony Kidd - aggravated domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange

49/52 Tristan Cook Tristan Cook - failure to appear

50/52 Tyler Osborne Tyler Osborne - fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card



51/52 Virginia Fletcher Virginia Fletcher - violation of probation

52/52 Winter Santiago Winter Santiago - theft over $1,000, schedule I drug violations









































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/03/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.