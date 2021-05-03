Mugshots : Madison County : 04/30/21 – 05/03/21

Ashley Scruggs - possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon
Gary Jordan - possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony
Kaylyn Gray - fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon