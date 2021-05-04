Henderson police respond to shooting on Mifflin Avenue, Steed Street

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting in Chester County.

The Henderson Police Department responded to a gunshot victim in a vehicle on Mifflin Avenue and Steed Street Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Tim Crowe say the victim was taken to a local hospital. He says there could possibly be other crime scenes related to the incident.

He adds there are no leads at the moment as to where the other crimes scenes could be.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air as more details become available.