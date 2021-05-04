Mugshots : Madison County : 05/03/21 – 05/04/21

1/10 TRUETT, GABRIELLE TRUETT, GABRIELLE: Failure to appear

2/10 BILLS, JAYDAN BILLS, JAYDAN: Simple domestic assault

3/10 CHAPMAN, KNOX CHAPMAN, KNOX: Violation of community corrections

4/10 GREER, JORJA GREER, JORJA: Vandalism

5/10 KAIL, SUSAN RIPLEY KAIL, SUSAN RIPLEY: Public intoxication



6/10 LEMON, MARK ALEN LEMON, MARK ALEN: Failure to appear

7/10 NORTHCOTT, SARAH NORTHCOTT, SARAH: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/10 RICHARDSON, SHELBY RICHARDSON, SHELBY: Violation of community corrections

9/10 TAYLOR, ROTHES LEE TAYLOR, ROTHES LEE: Schedule II drug violations

10/10 ZEIGLER, DEBBIE ZEIGLER, DEBBIE: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.