Mugshots : Madison County : 05/03/21 – 05/04/21 May 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10TRUETT, GABRIELLE TRUETT, GABRIELLE: Failure to appear 2/10BILLS, JAYDAN BILLS, JAYDAN: Simple domestic assault 3/10CHAPMAN, KNOX CHAPMAN, KNOX: Violation of community corrections 4/10GREER, JORJA GREER, JORJA: Vandalism 5/10KAIL, SUSAN RIPLEY KAIL, SUSAN RIPLEY: Public intoxication 6/10LEMON, MARK ALEN LEMON, MARK ALEN: Failure to appear 7/10NORTHCOTT, SARAH NORTHCOTT, SARAH: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia 8/10RICHARDSON, SHELBY RICHARDSON, SHELBY: Violation of community corrections 9/10TAYLOR, ROTHES LEE TAYLOR, ROTHES LEE: Schedule II drug violations 10/10ZEIGLER, DEBBIE ZEIGLER, DEBBIE: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/04/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots