Overnight storm causes damage in northwest Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Damage from last night’s severe weather is causing problems across northwest Tennessee.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, severe storms tore across parts of the area, causing widespread damage in Obion County.

“We have a lot of damage from about Reelfoot Lake, all the way through Union City, on almost a straight line in a diagonal from southwest to northeast,” said Danny Jowers, Obion County Emergency Management Agency director.

Damage from these storms stretched from Kenton to Troy to Union City, leaving many without power and with damage to their homes and businesses.

“We had an irrigation system that overturned on US 45. We’re standing at the worst spot in the county,” Jowers said.

Winds are estimated to have reached up to 80 mph.

The National Weather Service has continued to call them straight line winds, which can still be just as powerful as a weak tornado and can cause just as much concern.

“When it happens at 3:30 a.m. I know there was a lot of warning about this system, I think that’s about all you can do. Listen to the warnings, be prepared, but when it strikes, there’s not much you can do,” Jowers said.

Union City Schools were closed Tuesday due to the widespread power outages and damage across Obion County.

Storm damage has also been reported in Henry and Weakley County.