TN man charged with killing woman holding grandson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been charged with fatally shooting a 55-year old woman who was holding her grandson when she was killed.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says Darrell Peterson has been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the May 2020 death of Patricia Draper Bryant.

Investigators said a group of women wielding bats and knives was involved in an altercation in Memphis.

Prosecutors say Peterson drove up to the crowd and then fired several shots.

Prosecutors say Bryant was in her yard two houses away and holding her baby grandson.

She was shot in the chest and died.