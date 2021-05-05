3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11369 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,369.

Those patients range in age from 15-years-old to 75-years-old.

There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. The health department says that patient is not on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,759 (59.5%)

38301: 3,375 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 78 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 153 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.05%)

Unknown: 108 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,073 (27%)

White: 4,974 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 267 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,791 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,352 (55.9%)

Male: 4,959 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,026 (97%)

Not recovered: 27 (0.2%)

Better: 39 (0.3%)

Unknown: 44 (0.4%)

Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,305 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,938 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,654 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,631 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,655 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,310 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 733 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 97 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.