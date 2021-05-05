3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11369 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,369.
Those patients range in age from 15-years-old to 75-years-old.
There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. The health department says that patient is not on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,759 (59.5%)
- 38301: 3,375 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 78 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2%)
- 38392: 78 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 153 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.15%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 108 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,073 (27%)
- White: 4,974 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 267 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,791 (24.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,352 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,959 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,026 (97%)
- Not recovered: 27 (0.2%)
- Better: 39 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 44 (0.4%)
- Deaths: 233 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,305 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,938 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,654 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,631 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,655 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,310 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 733 (6.4%)
- 80+: 461 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 97 (0.9%)
