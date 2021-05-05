Arrive Alive Tour makes stop at Dyersburg High School

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — In an effort to deter students from driving under the influence, one local high school gave students a first hand look at the effects of taking that drive.

“We have the Arrive Alive Tour that’s here. We’re really excited here at Dyersburg High School today. It’s showing teens what can happen if they drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol or texting while driving,” said coach Bart Stowe, a drivers ED instructor at Dyersburg High School.

Students at the high school were able to put on a virtual reality headset and sit inside the car and begin driving in scenarios of being under the influence.

“So, it’s simulating over here while the person is driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol or while they were texting and driving,” Stowe said.

Stowe says West Tennessee is known for having a high percentage of teenagers who drive under the influence, so he says this simulation was much needed.

“You got graduation, you got prom, and so right now, lots of decisions are being made by students across Tennessee,” he said.

He says students were surprised to know how difficult it is to operate a motor vehicle under the influence.

“They’re always doing things like this right here, as far as driving or playing a game or something like that, and they think they can do it, but once they get in there, it really shows them how much it slows down. They cannot perform the things they need to do while driving successfully,” Stowe said.

Students were also given a ticket that told them what went wrong on the drive, and how much their blood alcohol level was.

They were also were able to take a survey of their experience.