Cecilia “CeCe” Rhodes

CeCe, as she liked to be called, had a quiet, kind and sweet personality. She was a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and good friend. Always a smart student, she made her way in life independently and efficiently accomplishing two separate careers, one in Commercial Insurance Underwriting and after retiring from that profession, began a successful career in Real Estate for many years. She grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and graduated from Hot Springs High School. It was there that she began her long career in insurance.

She loved country living and always enjoyed a rural small town setting. She was a resident of Somerville since 1995. She was a friend to animals and was never without a pet of some kind, being responsible for rescuing numerous cats and dogs. CeCe will be loved, missed and remembered always.

She leaves her sister, Debby Kintner (Larry); her son, Joe Rhodes (Deirdre); and her grandson, Blake Rhodes.

Memorials may be sent to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077-7127 or Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.