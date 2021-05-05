Cool Tonight, Showers & Weak Storms Chances Return Thursday Afternoon

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for May 5th:

We will drop into the 40s tonight, with few clouds and calm winds. Partly cloudy on Thursday with a high near 70°. A few showers and weak storms will pass through Thursday afternoon but the severe weather threat will be low. Expect mostly sunny and dry weather on Friday. Some showers and storms could return this weekend though. We will have the latest forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with a light breeze out of the north or calm winds. Lows will drop down to the mid to upper 40s. It will be a bit chilly but dry weather is expected.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start out a bit chilly and some clouds will move in during the morning hours. Showers could show up into the afternoon as early as 3 PM and stick around as late as 9 PM in West Tennessee. Some storms are possible mixed in with the rain showers as the cold front comes by. Severe storms are not expected but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Highs will make it up to around 70° and overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s behind the cold front.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out chilly but highs will make it up to around 70° again. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather all day long. Winds will come out of the west and it will be a nice day across all of West Tennessee. Overnight lows will drop in the low 50s and some clouds will move on in overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds will change direction this weekend and start to come out of the south. This will warm most of West Tennessee back up into the 70s and keep nighttime lows down to around 60°. But it will also bring some storm chances back. Storms are more likely on Sunday and next Monday then they are on Saturday, but some rain showers could pop up on Saturday morning and return again Saturday night. It is also expected to be breezy at times this weekend with southerly winds also increasing the humidity by the end of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and showers will stick around for the first half of the week. Highs will stay around 70° and lows will be dropping down into the low 50s to upper 40s. Some thunderstorms will be likely but the severe weather threat seems to be pretty low as of now.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13