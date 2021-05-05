Former Tennessee prison officer sentenced for beating inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Tennessee corrections officer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for taking part in the beating of an inmate along with other officers.

Jonathan York is one of six Tennessee Department of Correction officers who have pleaded guilty to using unlawful force against an inmate and covering up the beating at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Prosecutors say York and other officers entered the cell of an inmate in the prison’s mental health unit.

York asked a fellow officer to cover the surveillance camera.

Prosecutors say York then punched the inmate about 30 times.