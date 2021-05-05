Henderson man charged in Tuesday homicide

HENDERSON, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting from Tuesday in Chester County.

According to the TBI, agents joined the Henderson Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Danial Jacob Riley.

A news release states the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Pinehurst Street during a suspected drug deal.

According to the TBI, Riley and another person were able to flee the scene and call 911.

Later, it was determined that a second person, who is a juvenile, was also struck by gunfire during the incident and was hospitalized.

Agents and investigators identified Timvoise De’Shad Lambert as the person responsible, according to the release.

He was taken into custody Tuesday evening and booked into the Chester County Jail on one count of felony murder and one count of especially aggravated robbery.

His bond will be set when he makes his first court appearance.