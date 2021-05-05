Hour-long chase ends in Beech Bluff, one person in custody

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — What started as a stolen vehicle report in Henderson County ended with a police chase involving sheriff’s departments, the Jackson Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals.

This was the scene on Trail Drive, out in Madison County early on Wednesday.

This stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle. Sheriff Brian Duke says it was reported around 9 a.m.

“The victim had GPS in the vehicle, and it was driving all over Jackson,” Duke said.

The car was spotted by police near Hollywood Drive in Jackson. The details after that are unclear, but we do know the suspect attempted to flee in the car.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale confirmed that the suspect hit a law enforcement vehicle during his attempt to flee

It is unknown what damage was caused in that incident.

The suspect then drove to the Beech Bluff area, stopping on Trail Drive, which leads to a dead end.

Authorities say the car then crashed into this yard on Trail Drive. That’s also when they say the suspect fled from the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody nearby, thanks to a K-9 unit. U.S. Marshals were spotted on the scene, assisting with the investigation.

So far no injuries have been reported, and we are waiting to receive more information about the suspect’s identity and what charges he could be facing.

The only damage at the house was a mailbox and an American eagle statue.