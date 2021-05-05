LIFELINE offers free tacos to donors for Cinco de Mayo

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the mood for free tacos? Well LIFELINE Blood Services celebrated Cinco de Mayo in the best way.

To celebrate the holiday, the clinic hosted a blood drive.

The first 100 donors were awarded with free tacos with rice and beans from Coyote Blues.

All donors received a free Cinco de Mayo t-shirt to celebrate.

Marketing manager for LIFELINE, Caitlin Roach says she can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to save three lives while sparing 30 to 45 minutes of your time.

“We have been under critical appeal for a couple of weeks, and while those numbers are better, the thing about blood is it’s always needed. So as we’ve had donors come in, we’ve had to send the blood out to the 17 hospitals and 14 air ambulances that we support,” Roach said. “I would just encourage anyone who didn’t make it today to try to make that a priority sometime in the next few days.”

Roach says to stay tuned for a summer giveaway coming up soon.

For more information on LIFELINE, visit their website.