Local attraction helps community ‘shatter’ stress

JACKSON, Tenn– A new attraction is now open in the Hub City offering a new therapy to help you relieve some stress.

You ever wanted to randomly break something after having a long stressful day?

Shatter Zone in Jackson is a place where you can come and smash random things into pieces with two rooms that hold plenty of items like a TV, antique dishes, and a washing machine just waiting for you to gear up, grab a bat or a hammer and release all of your frustrations.

“Shatter Zone is a place where you can come de-stress and decompress when you’ve had a hard day at work or if you just want something different to do,” said Latresia Cox, owner of Shatter Zone.

Cox says she created this business to help her community.

“I’m a person of service. I believe in serving leadership. and I was praying and wondering what I could do to serve my community and create jobs and help people decompress with all that’s going on with COVID,” explained Cox.

She says she hopes to see her business grow even bigger in the future.

“My expectations is that we grow and we create lots of jobs in several different locations and that is something that we’re working on now,” said Cox.

If you’re wanting to participate in this new attraction you have to make sure to sign a waiver for safety reasons.

