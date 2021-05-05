Local business hit ‘home run’ during ‘Pitch Night’

JACKSON, Tenn.– Businesses hit a home run, but it has nothing to do with baseball!

Leaders with local businesses gathered at the West Tennessee Farmers Market Wednesday evening for ‘Pitch Night.’

It’s to celebrate the businesses that participated in ‘The Co’ 2021 Starters program.

Each business got a chance to set up a station and mingle with other businesses one-on-one.

Then, each business took the stage what they have learned in the past 9 weeks of the program.

Executive director of ‘The Co’, Lisa Garner says people continued to support the businesses after the presentations and they’re proud of all the businesses.