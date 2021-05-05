Ms. Daisy “Betty” Long
Ms. Daisy “Betty” Long was born on September 9, 1960, in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on May 2, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
A Graveside Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm Friday, May 7, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.
