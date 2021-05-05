Myrna Faye Carter

Services for Myrna Faye Carter, 63, will be held Monday, April, 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday, May 10, 2021 from 10:00 am until service time. Mrs. Carter, a homemaker, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born on June 30, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Billy Joe and Dorothy Hufstedler Harrison. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband 0f 19 years Billy Carter of McKenzie, two daughters Amanda Zayas and her husband Walfrido Zayas of Keystone Heights, FL, Nina Johnson of Lexington, TN two sons Ronnie Skelton, Jr. and his wife Brandi, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Joshua Skelton of Keystone Heights, Florida, three sisters Susan Mosley, Lisa Edwards, and Panna Harrison, two brothers Davis Harrison and Scott Mosley, and nine grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Walfrido Zayas, Josh Skelton, Ronnie Skelton, Jet Zayas, and Isaac Reynolds

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.