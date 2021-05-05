Nashville officer shot, suspect dead in ‘setup’ 911 call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee’s capital city say an officer was shot in the arm by a man who then killed himself as authorities responded to a false report that a woman had been wounded.

Metro Nashville Police say officer Brian Sherman was left with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A police spokesman says Sherman and two other officers were called to a home on a report that someone was shooting and the caller’s mother was wounded.

Officers arrived and someone shot at them. Officials said the 911 report was a setup to get police there.

The shooter was identified as 22-year-old Salman Mohamed. Authorities say he killed himself at the scene.