Resident describes moments leading up to Camden standoff

CAMDEN, Tenn. — There is an update to a standoff with a fugitive that ended a tragic death.

Leroy Stocker, 30, was on the 300 block of George Street, visiting his friend James White.

White says him and five others, including Stocker, were hanging out inside the house before multiple law enforcement officers arrived on the street.

“I was in my room. We see them coming down the street all in a line. I say, ‘What’s going on?’ I go out there and were surrounded from right there all the way up,” White said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Benton County Sheriff’s Office located Stocker, a fugitive wanted for outstanding warrants for crimes in Tennessee and at least one other state.

When officials arrived, Stocker was reported to have possession of an AR-15.

They called in other law enforcement agencies to assist when they say Stocker barricaded himself in the house.

“He had numerous sets of charges in different courts, but nothing that was so serious. You wouldn’t have expected this standoff,” said Matt Stowe, a district attorney.

During the standoff, officers reported hearing gunshots.

“I had reports of a gunshot, and what we’re trying to determine is if that was him shooting himself, if that was shooting at officers, if there some other explanation for what sounded like a gunshot, or if indeed perhaps even sometimes in these situations, there’s false reports,” Matt said.

Police fired tear gas to try getting Stocker to come out. It was unsuccessful. Some time later, the house caught fire.

“The officers noticed the house was on fire, so they called the fire department, and after the fire was extinguished, the body of the individual for whom they were looking was discovered,” Stowe said.

“His name is Lee, and I’m going to miss him dearly. I mean people might say a lot of things bad about him, but we all make mistakes. It happens. I don’t like how it happened, but I believe things happen for a reason. Unfortunately, material things can be replaced and lives can’t,” White said.

White says he wishes he would have just come out and prevented the situation that cost him his life and White’s home.

“There’s a family that’s lost a house and personal items tonight, as well as another family that’s lost a member. He had his problems, but nothing that carried the death penalty, so we wish he would have surrendered peacefully and that everybody would still be alive,” Stowe said. “So the community is mourning today, and we are mourning with them.”

Reports of shots fired, the cause of the fire, and Stocker’s death is still all under investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting, and officials say because their investigation remains ongoing, additional details can not be confirmed at this time.