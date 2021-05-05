Strawberries sales growing for Parkins family in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Just in time for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival, Green Acres Farms’s strawberries are ready to sell, something the Parkins family has been doing since the 1940s.

“My great-grandfather, he’s the one who started this operation. He did strawberries back then. Then, my dad got an extension agent from UT, and he said, ‘Why don’t you try growing strawberries?’ So he went to a class and started to do it. Ever since then, he loved it, and that’s what we’ve kept on doing,” said Walker Parkins, a fourth generation farmer at Green Acres.

Now, the family has 87 rows of the berries, totaling to just under 10 acres, and they spend hours every morning picking them.

“There’s a lot of labor. It’s very labor-intensive work, but we have guys out here who help pick for us. They get the job done. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Walker said.

The goal with the strawberries is to get them sold the same day they’re picked, so Green Acres Farms has different vendors going to Jackson, Humboldt and Huntingdon.

“We’re planning to go the second week of June. That’s what we hope for,” Parkins said.

And they plan on keeping the strawberries sweet and local, even four generations later.

“I like to say very good. I know I’m biased, but they’re the best. For sure,” Parkins said.

Green Acres Farms posts on Facebook where the strawberries will be sold daily.

They also keep you updated with their daily phone recording, all you have to do is call (731) 686-2004.