The Ned announces dates, performers for upcoming concert series

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center has announced the dates and performers for their upcoming concert season.

  • Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience (9/17/2021)
  • Irish Christmas in America (12/9/2021)
  • No Time Flatt (2/11/2022)
  • Caleb Minter Concert (3/25/2022)
  • Kellye Cash – Cash Country Concert (4/29/2022)

Season tickets can be purchased for $110 plus taxes and fees.

For further information, call The Ned at (731) 425-8397.

