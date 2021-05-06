Henry County man charged with battery, exploitation of child

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office has confirmed 55-year-old Charles Anderson, of Buchanan, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a news release, the arrest was part of an investigation into allegations that Anderson’s cellphone contained images of child pornography.

The release says investigators also determined that Anderson had sexual contact with a child under 13-years-old between December 2020 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Anderson is currently held in lieu of $250,000 bond pending his arraignment on Thursday in Henry County General Sessions Court.

For more local crime stories, click here.