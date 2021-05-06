Parsons man convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a child

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A Parsons man has been convicted after being charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child.

The announcement came late Thursday night from the Office of the District Attorney General Matthew F. Stowe.

Brendan Nathan Morgan was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a minor child under the age of 13, according to the release.

The release says Morgan will be sentenced on June 29 at the Decatur County Circuit Court.