Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 6:00 PM

Weather Update: Thursday 1:02 PM, May 6 —

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of West Tennessee until 6:00 PM CDT. A line of strong to severe storms is forming in SE Missouri this afternoon. The line is expected to drop south across the area through this afternoon. The main threat with the line will be with damaging winds and large hail, although the threat for an isolated tornado is not zero. Remember a WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms. If a WARNING is issued seek shelter immediately.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

