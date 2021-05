Storm causes damage, power outages across West Tennessee

A storm made its way through West Tennessee on Thursday, causing damage and knocking out power.

Multiple viewers have shared images and video show downed trees and more.

Jackson Energy Authority’s website showed 5,700 without power us of 4:50 p.m.