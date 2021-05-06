Storms Return This Afternoon

Weather Update: Thursday, May 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a rather chilly start. An area of high pressure remains in control this morning. It is a touch colder towards the Tennessee river. In either case, temperatures will be on the move through this morning from the low 40 to the 60s rapidly by late morning. A fairly potent clipper located to the north and west of the region is forecast to move in fairly quickly. There are some question marks on available instability as its quite dry at the surface this morning with dew points only in the low to mid 40s. There is nevertheless a Marginal (1/5) threat that strong storms may from ahead of the main cold front. Right now, there appears to be brief window between 2 PM and 8 PM. The main threats with stronger more organized storms appears to be damaging wind and large hail.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell