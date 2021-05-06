Storms This Evening, Cold Tonight, Nice on Friday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for May 6th:

Some strong and possibly severe storms will move through West Tennessee this afternoon. Wind gusts to 60 MPH and as big as quarter size hail will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low but this line has already produced one tornado this afternoon in Missouri so the threat isn’t zero for us through 6 PM. Please stay weather aware the next few hours and listen for weather alerts of dangerous weather that could be heading your way. The line is expected to move through Jackson between 3:30 PM and 4 :30 PM. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast right here.

THIS EVENING:

Strong storms, some could be severe will move through West Tennessee this afternoon/early evening but should clear out a little before the sun goes down. Stay weather away if you are going to be out and about, some of these storms could be nasty and dangerous.

TONIGHT:

Skies will clear out tonight and the winds will be light out of the north. It will be cold with some of us dipping down near record lows in the low 40s. The record low is 40 in Jackson and could be in jeopardy tonight. Be sure to keep your windows closed before you head to bed.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out chilly but highs will make it up to around 70° again. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather all day long. Winds will come out of the west and it will be a nice day across all of West Tennessee. Overnight lows will drop in the low 50s and some clouds will move on in overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds will change direction this weekend and start to come out of the south. This will warm most of West Tennessee back up into the 70s and keep nighttime lows down to around 60°. But it will also bring some storm chances back. Storms are more likely on Sunday and next Monday then they are on Saturday, but some rain showers could pop up on Saturday morning and return again Saturday night. It is also expected to be breezy at times this weekend with southerly winds also increasing the humidity by the end of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and showers will stick around for the first half of the week. Highs will stay around 70° and lows will be dropping down into the low 50s to upper 40s. Some thunderstorms will be likely but the severe weather threat seems to be pretty low as of now.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

