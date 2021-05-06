What did lawmakers pass this year? A look at the top bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned their annual legislative session, signing off on a $42.6 billion spending plan for the upcoming year.

The budget includes a one-week sales tax holiday on restaurants, bars and groceries, an infusion of cash into capital maintenance and improvements, and a big paydown into the state’s retirement system.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly also passed several bills related to transgender students this year.

One bill would require businesses or government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.