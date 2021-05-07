Arlington murder suspects arrested in Brownsville

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the arrests of three people wanted in connection with a February homicide investigation.

According to a news release, Delmarc Hollingsworth, Anterion Springfield and Montre Jeter were arrested Thursday in Brownsville.

The three were wanted on charges of second-degree murder in the Feb. 24 death of Anthony Grayson, according to the release.

The release says Grayson was found dead from a gunshot wound on Highway 70 in Arlington.

Hollingsworth, Springfield and Jeter surrendered to U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team in Brownsville on Thursday.

“Our investigation led to information that the suspects had a familial connection to Brownsville,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Taking suspects into custody without incident is something we and our community partners train for and is always the desired outcome.”

