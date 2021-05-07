City selects Juanita Jones as Hub City Hero for May

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson announced May’s Hub City Hero.

Mayor Scott Conger announced Juanita Jones as the choice for the month.

Jones founded and serves as the executive director for Keep My Hood Good Community Campaign, which promotes personal, civic and community responsibility for underserved, underprivileged youth.

“Juanita’s heartfelt commitment for the youth in our city can be seen in her work through the Keep My Hood Good Community Campaign,” Mayor Conger said. “She has dedicated over a decade to this cause and I commend her efforts in making the lives of the students she serves even better.”

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

