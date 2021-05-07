Cookies for Cancer awards Mother of the Year in Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Cookies for Cancer and Chester County families came together to celebrate the Mother of Year.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









For the last six weeks, Cookies for Cancer collected essays people wrote to nominate a Chester County woman for Mother of the Year.

Friday morning, families of the women honored and people who nominated were invited to Essary’s Florist Shop.

Cookies for Cancer presented the 2021 Mother of the Year and the runner up with awards provided by local merchants.

This year, they also chose to give a honorable Mother of 2021 award to a family in honor of a mother who is no longer with us.

“Give your mom a hug and kiss. Some of us don’t have her anymore, and like I said, moms are to far in between to try to even match up to who is number one,” said Beth Everett, with Cookies for Cancer.

The 2021 Mother of the Year was awarded to Angela Jones.

The runner up was Amanda Johnson, and the honorable mother award was presented to Betty Maness’ family.