Educator of the Week: Celeste Osgood

Celeste Osgood started her nursing career after graduating college. Soon after, she swapped to teaching.

“It’s what I hope to do until I retire. It’s funny when I first started my career, people would tell me I should teach and it just wasn’t something I thought I would be interested in,” Osgood said.

Osgood taught some at the college level for a few years.

She has been teaching high school students for eight years. Four of those years have been at South Side High School in Jackson, where she still teaches health sciences.

“You get up everyday and you don’t know what’s going to happen. You have to be creative and durable,” Osgood said.

Osgood brings her firsthand health care experience to the classroom to guide her students in many hands-on activities.

“We do ‘see one, do one, teach one’ in my class. They’ll see something like a procedure, then they’ll do the procedure, then they’ll teach the procedure,” Osgood said.

But at the end of the day, she says she just wants all of her students to succeed, regardless of their goals after graduation.

“You know after high school some of them aren’t going to go on to college. This is the last chance we have to prepare them for what’s going to confront them out there in the world,” Osgood said.

But at the end of the day, Osgood says she loves her job and what she does.

“My favorite part about teaching is when they get excited. You can plan lessons and you think the lesson is going to be amazing and they’re going to be all inspired. It may not happen that way. It’s never dull, it’s never the same way twice, and every kid is different,” Osgood said.

