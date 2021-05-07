Jackson police hold fundraiser of officer recovering from surgery

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is raising funding for an officer recovering from surgery.

The department hosted a fundraiser for Officer Joseph Shepard on Friday.

Shepard is recovering, following surgery to remove a mass on his brain.

People made pre-orders for pork loins and barbecue plates, picking them up outside the Jackson Chamber.

Jackson Police Department officials say this fundraiser is important to help Shepard’s family.

“This is just a way we can assist him and his family in their journey to healing and recovery,” said Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale.

Tisdale also says they hope to raise enough to provide for Shepard’s family.