Law enforcement conduct ‘Operation Chickasaw’ in Hardeman County

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office — with support of the US Marshals Service and TBI — conducted Operation Chickasaw.

The operation spanned from May 4 to May 5, with law enforcement checking on 35 convicted sex offenders, according to US Marshals Service news release.

The release says 25 were in compliance with the sex offender registry law.

“Sex offender compliance operations produce many beneficial outcomes,” said US Marshal Tyreece Miller. “The Marshals Service is glad to partner with state and county

agencies to help with this important service.”

The release says four others were arrested for felony crimes that were uncovered during the operation.