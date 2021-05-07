Savannah Parks & Rec seeks feedback for upcoming plans

Savannah Parks and Recreation is conducting a survey that will help shape the future of the city.

The survey will serve as a guide as the parks department builds their plans for the upcoming years.

The community is invited to participate and let their voice be heard.

Participants are asked for their input on a variety of topics, including the current condition of park facilities and funding distribution for potential projects.

Click here to access the survey.

