Authorities: 4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead, including a suspect, and at least one more is injured after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him. Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others.

Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, three others were dead and one was taken to a hospital. An investigation is ongoing.