Expedia creates art base on hand of Joe Jonas

SEATTLE (AP) – The next time you travel, you could hold Joe Jonas’ hand to make you feel better.

Expedia has created 250 replicas of Jonas’ right hand as a piece of art created with a 3D printer.

Each one is numbered and signed by Jonas. Expedia is giving them away at www.helpinghand.expedia.com.

Jonas says he’s traveled most of his life and he wants those who get his hand to send him travel photos of where it ends up.

Expedia is also donating $100,000 to the humanitarian organization Mercy Corps.