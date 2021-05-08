JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson State Community College held their 53rd graduation ceremony.

The 2021 graduating class had 547 students.

The graduation was split into two ceremonies to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Both events were held at the Oman Arena in Jackson.

100 students received technical certificates and 18 students apart of the JSCC Early College High School Student Program received their associates degree.

Each graduate received six tickets for family and friends.