Pet of the Week: Sebastian

This week’s Pet of the Week brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is Sebastian!

This adorable little man is looking for the perfect family to call his own.

He is about 17-weeks-old and was born in the rescue with his siblings.

Sebastian is all ears and feet. He has a lot of growing to do to fill them out!

He is looking for a family that will give him all of the kisses and cuddles he wants!

He loves children and does well with other dogs.

He is very gentle, easy-going, and loves to be held and snuggled.

He is working on his potty training and is doing awesome in his kennel.

Sebastian would do well in any family setting and can’t wait to meet you!

For more information call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828.

You can also visit their website at savingtheanimalstogether.org or Facebook page for more information.