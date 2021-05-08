Stormy Sunday Ahead with More Rain Following

Weather update – 5:00 PM – Saturday, May 8

TODAY:

A few scattered showers made their way across parts of West Tennessee this morning. Dew points into the 60’s made for some humid conditions outdoors. Mostly cloudy skies will remain as the chance of rain returns tomorrow. A stationary front is currently over the region, separating the north and south regions by 20 degree temperature difference.Temperatures in Jackson reached into the 70’s for highs across the region and will drop into the 60’s tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will remain as the chance of rain returns tomorrow. Winds will gradually pick up in speed overnight, possibly into the teens.

TOMORROW:

A slight risk of severe weather remains tomorrow with more thunderstorms on the way. A few scattered showers should pop up overnight. The main chance of rain should arrive around 7-8 AM. The main band of thunderstorms should arrive around 3 PM. The stationary front over us today should shift to a cold front and move south along with the band of thunderstorms.

A few heavier pockets of rain and possible weaker thunderstorms could be possible before the band passes. The main threat is strong winds, large hail, and the possibility for tornadoes. However, most of the severe threat should remain to our south. Expect around an inch of rain to accumulate from this storm into Monday morning. A few scattered showers could be possible into the evening hours. However, showers should taper off around midnight.

Mostly cloudy skies remain on Monday as we reach into the lower to mid 60’s for a high. The passing cold front would knock us into below average temperatures for a majority of the week ahead. A few scattered showers could be possible overnight into Tuesday morning. We should drop into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for a low Monday evening.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Into Tuesday morning, any showers that pop up should taper off by sunrise, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps should reach into the 60’s and drop into the mid to upper 40’s. Into Wednesday, more showers arrive and last most of the day. They should remain light and scattered for now as we reach the upper 50’s for a high. Showers should clear overnight but return on Thursday afternoon. Again, these should be light and scattered and taper of overnight. A high pressure should move in Friday and clouds will begin to clear. We should start to warm into the mid to upper 60’s. Into Saturday, sunshine returns with 70’s degree temperatures once again.

