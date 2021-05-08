Tennessee woman charged with stealing from tech college

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee College of Applied Technology employee has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 from the school.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Valerie Carrier was indicted Monday on a theft charge in Carter County.

She surrendered to authorities Wednesday. The TBI says Carrier was the coordinator of financial services for the technology college in Elizabethton.

The TBI said agents found financial discrepancies involving refunds to student accounts.

Investigators said Carrier used her position to steal from the college.

It’s unclear whether Carrier has an attorney who can comment for her.