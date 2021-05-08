Tortilla equipment manufacturer plans 210 jobs in Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) – A company that specializes in equipment to make tortillas is investing $30 million to set up shop in Tennessee and create 210 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says JC Ford Company plans to create the jobs over five years at its planned Columbia facility.

The company dates back almost eight decades and its equipment can produce 1,000 to 8,000 dozen corn tortillas per hour.

The company also makes tortilla chip production lines that can handle 250 to 4,000 pounds per hour.

The company plans to renovate two existing facilities to create its new manufacturing operations. Hiring is underway.