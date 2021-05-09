Strong To Severe Storms Today

Weather update – 10:00 AM – Sunday, May 9th

A warm front has lifted in over the area along with rich warm and humid air this morning. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will move trough the area today and strong to severe storms will likely get going at times. This morning should mainly be storms under severe criteria but storms will have frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Later in the afternoon the cold front will move through and a line of storms may return to the area from the west, capable of producing damaging winds. People should remain weather aware especially this afternoon.

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms likely with one round this morning and another round mainly between 3 and 6 pm this evening, Highs in the middle 70’s. Some storms may be severe.

Another round of strong to severe storms will move through in the mid to late afternoon along the cold front. This looks to be the time of greatest potential for severe storms with dangerous cloud to ground lightning, heavy downpours, and damaging wind gusts.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue into the first 3 days of next week with rain and storms continuing at times….it should be drier and cooler towards the end of the week. Highs by Thursday will only be in the mid 60’s and lows in the middle 40’s.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

