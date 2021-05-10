2 charged in fatal shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women are facing charges following a shooting early Thursday morning in Madison County.

Court documents say Megan Jordan, 30, is charged with felony murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Jennifer Schuerenberg, 30, of Jackson is also charged with felony murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Thursday on McKenzie Road in Whispering Pines RV Park, and a red Nissa Xterra leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to court documents.

Court documents say deputies located the Xterra, driven by Schuerenberg, at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Highway 45 Bypass just before 1:15 a.m. Court documents say David Alan Wilcox was dead in the back seat of the vehicle.

The women told investigators that they and two men went to the RV to buy marijuana, court documents say. Court documents say Schuerenberg brought the group to the RV to rob the RV owner of drugs and a gun.

According to court documents, the owner of the RV was assaulted and robbed, and the owner of the RV shot Wilcox as the group ran from the area.

The RV owner and other man allegedly involved in the incident have not been charged at this time.